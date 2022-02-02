Newberry -- Jean B. Martinozzi, 91, of Newberry passed away surrounded by family Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at home. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Angelo L. “Louie” Martinozzi on June 19, 2019.

Born April 2, 1930 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Clifford Peck (Vivian) and Kathryn Ramsey (Frank).

Jean was a 1948 graduate of Williamsport High School and a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Her greatest role in life was being a wife, mother and Nona and making her house a home filled with love. She could often be found hosting her version of the coffee club where her family, friends and neighbors joined around her kitchen table to partake in conversation and camaraderie with a hot cup of coffee and Jean’s famous sticky buns. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed knitting, crocheting and playing slot machines.

Surviving are two daughters, Lynne M. Povish (Gary) of Williamsport/Indianapolis, and Karen A. Caschera (Michael A., Jr.), of South Williamsport; five grandchildren, Amanda J. Kaufman (Justin), Scottie A. Phillips (Maria), Stosh E. Povish, Michael A. Caschera, III (Natalie), and Gino V. Caschera (Montana Tate); a step granddaughter, Lindsay L. Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Breah, Madelynne, Abram, Iylah, Elliott, Milo and Enzo; two step great-grandchildren, Jett and Jade; a sister, Shirley Winder of N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Jean was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Bush.

A funeral service to honor the life of Jean will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 4 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Sanders. The family kindly asks all attending to please wear masks.

Jean was blessed to stay in her home surrounded by family, receiving the most compassionate care from her daughters and son in law Gary. The family is especially grateful for caregivers Marcia Tanner and Tami Myers who treated Jean like she was family of their own. Additionally, a special thank you to Beth, Susan and the UPMC Homecare and Hospice team for the heartfelt care that was also provided during Jean’s final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made on Jean’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



