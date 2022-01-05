Williamsport -- Jean A. Myers, 93, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at home.

Born July 29, 1928 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Charles L. and Jean C. (Krape) Yoxtheimer.

Jean was a 1946 graduate of South Williamsport High School. She was a self-employed beautician, owning her own salon. Following her years at the salon, she then was employed with the Williamsport Parking Authority for 25 years. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul-Calvary United Methodist Church and was proud to receive her 50-year membership pin.

Surviving are two children, JoAnn L. Fedor (Richard) of Schnecksville, and David L. Myers (Paula) of Montgomery; four grandchildren, Thomas Fedor (Kristi), Andrea Galella (Robert), Gregory Myers (Mandy), and Bryan Myers (Amber); 9 great-grandchildren; a niece, Karen Wendt; and a nephew, Kurt Myers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Melvin G. Myers in 2005; a son, Donald Eugene Myers; and two sisters, Lois Waters, and Laura June Decker.

A funeral service to honor the life of Jean will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service on Thursday at Sanders. Masks are optional.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean’s name may be made to HOPE Enterprises, 2401 Reach Rd Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.




