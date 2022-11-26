Trout Run, Pa. — Jean A. “Jeannie” Hayes, 78, of Trout Run passed away the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, Robert A. Hayes, with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage on Oct. 6, and her daughter, Kimberly C. Hayes. Also surviving are her sister, Yvonne M. Meuse, many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much, and too many friends to count. She was Grammy to Alanah and Maura Callahan, daughters of Michael and Kristen Callahan, whose entire family held a special place in her heart.

Jean was born on Aug. 14, 1944 in Williamsport, one of 13 children born to the late James and Violet Long. She later was adopted by Charles and Dorothy Albert, who also preceded her in death.

According to Jean’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Letters of remembrance or condolences may be submitted to Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or by email to maneval@tributesoflife.com.

