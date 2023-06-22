Linden, Pa. — Jean A. Douglass, 84, of Linden passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Richard L. "Dick" Douglass, Sr. on December 9, 2020.

Born October 8, 1938 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Curtis E. and Thelma M. (Dunkleburger) Haldeman.

Jean was proud to receive her GED and valued the importance of education. She was an active member of Buchanan Baptist Church, where she was involved in Ladies Aid and Boosters. Jean was a dedicated homemaker who not only raised her five children but also opened her heart and home to 13 foster children over the years. Her unwavering commitment to providing a nurturing environment for all children in her care was a testament to her selflessness and love.

In her free time, Jean enjoyed crocheting, shopping, collecting purses, and finding good deals. However, her true passion was children. Jean's love for her foster children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was unmatched, and she took every opportunity to shower them with affection and care.

Surviving are her five children, Richard L. Douglass, Jr. (Sandra) of Williamsport, Kim L. Rockwell (Carl) of English Center, Randy A. Douglass (Robyn) of Williamsport, Matthew J. Douglass (Cynthia) of Williamsport, and Aaron M. Douglass (Jennifer) of Cogan Station; 16 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren with one on the way; a brother Duane Haldeman (Dixie) of Williamsport; a sister Carol Knode (Walter) of Huntingdon; and a sister-in-law, Faith Brown (Gerry) of Tennessee.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Curtis Haldeman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s name to the Buchanan Baptist Church 3240 Grimesville Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

A memorial service to honor the life of Jean will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Jean’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

