nickles obit

Muncy — Jay U. Nickles, 85, of Muncy died Friday, June 10, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born October 22, 1936 in Muncy, he was a son of John "Jinx" Nickles and Vera (Rupert) Nickles.

Jay was a devoted husband and father who dedicated his life to dairy farming. He was a member of Moreland Baptist Church and the Canusuarago Grange for over 35 years. Jay was a John Deere Enthusiast and avid bowler, who also enjoyed square dancing, watching Wheel of Fortune, side-by-side rides, dining out at Bonanza, and watching Ray Stevens videos.

Surviving is his wife of 58 years, the former Pauline Shaner; a son, Terry Nickles of Muncy; a sister, Marian Harman of Hughesville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by a daughter, Darlene Nickles.

Funeral services will be held privately with burial in Moreland Baptist Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jay Nickles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!