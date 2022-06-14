Muncy — Jay U. Nickles, 85, of Muncy died Friday, June 10, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.
Born October 22, 1936 in Muncy, he was a son of John "Jinx" Nickles and Vera (Rupert) Nickles.
Jay was a devoted husband and father who dedicated his life to dairy farming. He was a member of Moreland Baptist Church and the Canusuarago Grange for over 35 years. Jay was a John Deere Enthusiast and avid bowler, who also enjoyed square dancing, watching Wheel of Fortune, side-by-side rides, dining out at Bonanza, and watching Ray Stevens videos.
Surviving is his wife of 58 years, the former Pauline Shaner; a son, Terry Nickles of Muncy; a sister, Marian Harman of Hughesville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by a daughter, Darlene Nickles.
Funeral services will be held privately with burial in Moreland Baptist Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.