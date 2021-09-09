Woolrich -- Jay Robert Gaunt of Woolrich, Pennsylvania passed into glory on September 4, 2021 at the age of 65.

Jay was born in West Orange, New Jersey on January 13, 1956 to James A. and Jean Valentine Gaunt of Columbus, Ohio.

Jay graduated from the Ohio State University as a Doctor of Dental Surgery. He met his beloved wife, Lynel, at OSU and they were married in September 1980. They together ran a dental practice at Gaunt Family Dentistry in Avis, Pa. Jay was a champion athlete, particularly loving to ski and bicycle. Lynel was the sweet love of his life and she skied and bicycled right alongside him. Jay and Lynel had many adventures around the world and much love and laughter and joy surround their relationship.

Jay is survived by four children, Elliot J. Gaunt, three daughters; Abigail (Phil) Douglass, Kylee (Jared) Wineberg and Haylynn (Clayton) Copper, seven grandchildren who all will immediately credit Jay with the leadership and humility of a man of God as the best attribute to his unforgettable presence. Also surviving are two brothers; Terry (Kate) Gaunt, Rick (Mary) Gaunt and a sister; Karen (Robert) O’Brien, along with his precious parents.

Jay’s legacy of devotion, honor, and humility and his walk with Jesus is well known and will be closely followed by many, due to Jay’s unswerving dedication to his Lord and Savior.

Memorial services for Jay R. Gaunt will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Big Woods Bible Church, 241 South Hanna St., Lock Haven with a light luncheon to follow. Officiating will be Pastor Tim Boger with former Pastor, Bill Murray.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jay’s name can be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or the Gatehouse, UPMC Divine Providence Hospital, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Services for Jay R. Gaunt are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 West Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.



