Hughesville -- Jay K. Gordner, 91, of Hughesville passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Jay was born October 27, 1929 in Bloomsburg and was the son of the late Andrew and the late Blanch (Magargle) Gordner. He married Naomi A. Myers on March 19, 1949, and shared 72 years of marriage.

Jay was an Air Force veteran who served his country honorably during the Korean war. He retired in 1995 after 30 years as a truck driver. He was an avid camper of 53 years, camping along the Montgomery River. He enjoyed hunting, his pontoon boat and fishing.

He is survived by his wife; Naomi A. (Myers) Gordner, two daughters; Sharon J. Mack of Lewisburg, Pamala R. Gordner of New Mexico, a son; Donald E. (Candace) Gordner of Montgomery, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Burial will follow in McEwensville Presbyterian Cemetery. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy maybe sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

