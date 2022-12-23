Linden, Pa. — Jason M. Phillips, Jr., 83, of Linden passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Born December 30, 1938 in Laporte, he was a son of the late Jason Myron, Sr. and Louise K. (Kovaleski) Phillips.

Jason worked as a machine oiler for Trimtex. In his free time, he loved to spend time outdoors and was an avid hunter.

Surviving Jason is his daughter, Wendy Phillips of Williamsport; grandsons Dylan Phillips (Kayla McQuillen) of Williamsport, and Thomas Haught III of Bloomsburg, and Jason’s beloved dog, Buck.

In addition to his parents, Jason was preceded in death by two sons, Mark Phillips and Jason Phillips III, and two siblings, Franklin Phillips and Alice Shipman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jason’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary

Online condolences may be left on Jason’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.