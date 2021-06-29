Allenwood -- Jason A. George, 47, of Allenwood died unexpectedly Thursday, June 24, 2021 at home.

Surviving is his loving wife, Tammy M. (VanHorn) George.

Born September 14, 1973 in Altoona, he was a son of Richard T. George, Sr. of Nisbet and the late Elizabeth (Biter) George.

Jason was a graduate of South Williamsport High School and was employed by Service Electric for over 25 years. He attended White Deer Valley Baptist church.

Jason was a simple and loveable man and husband with an easy going personality. He enjoyed spending time outdoors; grilling, swimming, and fishing at Lake Erie for Steelhead. Jason was an avid Penn State football fan and loved fireworks.

Surviving in addition to his wife and father are a brother, Richard T. George, Jr. (Tasia) of Baltimore Maryland; a niece, Ellie George; nephew, Brady George; several extended family members, dear friends, and a beloved cat, Smores.

A memorial service to honor Jason’s life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1 at St. John United Methodist Church-Elimsport, 715 Pikes Peak Rd., Allenwood. A visitation will be held 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at church. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family in St. Michael’s Basilica Cemetery, Loretto.

Memorial contributions in Jason’s name may be made to White Deer Valley Baptist Church, 572 White Deer Baptist Church Road, Allenwood, PA 17810 or St. John United Methodist Church-Elimsport, 715 Pikes Peak Rd., Allenwood PA 17810.

