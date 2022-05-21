Williamsport — Jannet Lea English, 84, of Williamsport died Monday, May 16, 2022 at The Williamsport Home.

Born January 9, 1938 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Tracy English and Anna (Bonjovi) Staments.

Jannet was a graduate of Williamsport Area High School and worked at the West Company for many years.

Jannet was a member of Joseph the Worker Parish. She enjoyed playing bingo, having dinner with her cousin Joe on Sunday’s, and spending time with family.

Surviving are her nieces and nephews Major Mary Ann Gair (Major Timothy), Susan Ratcliff (Jay), Lehman English, Tracy English II, and Jeff Deisher (Lori); great nieces and nephews Timothy Gair, Jr., Nicholas Gair, Melissa Osborne, Elliott Childs, Scott Childs, Kyle Deisher, Tracy IV, Dalton, Chase, and Clayton English.

A funeral service to honor the life of Jannet will be held at noon on Thursday, May 26 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

A private burial will be held in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jannet’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

