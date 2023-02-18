Trout Run, Pa. — Janice R. Baccino, 82, of Trout Run died Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born March 20, 1940 in West Chester, she was a daughter of the late Jack and Blanche McMillen Reeves.

Janice is survived by her husband of 51 years, Paul Baccino; her sisters, Peggy (John) Shively of Trout Run, Jackie Bean of Quarryville, and Laura (Ken) Riale of Kennett Square, and a granddaughter, Jody Taylor.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Weaver, and two brothers, Roger and Kermit.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery, Kennett Square.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

