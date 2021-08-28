Muncy -- Janice Overdorf Clayton, 69, of Muncy passed away unexpectedly at Geisinger Medical Center on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Janice was born in Williamsport on December 26, 1951 to the late Carl and June Overdorf. She married Dale Eugene Clayton on June 27, 1970, with whom she celebrated 51 years of marriage.

Janice graduated from Williamsport High School in 1969. She then began her career as a seamstress at Welden’s, then Schnadig. After her first retirement she started her second career as a school aide, helping provide support to disabled students at Muncy High School. She loved working with the students and teachers until she retired and became a full-time caregiver to her two disabled grandsons.

Janice was an avid reader; she enjoyed many television shows including her soaps and the Walking Dead. Needlepoint, family get togethers, camping, going on trips, eating out, and spending time with her grandsons were among her favorite activities.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters; Lisa (James) Torok of Muncy, and Lori (Steve) Winn of Bloomsburg; two grandsons; Dillon and Blake Torok of Muncy; a brother; Carl “Rick” (Jackie) Overdorf of Etters; a sister; Bonnie (Dave) Seese of Muncy; brother-in-law; Marty (Pam) Clayton of Montoursville; four nephews; Rick and Ryan Overdorf, Andy and Matt Clayton; a niece, Teresa Kimble. She is also survived by an aunt, cousins, and great nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bob and Jack; infant son, Erick; and her beloved dog, Teddy.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, August 30, at McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, 557 East Water St., Hughesville, with Pastor Constance A. Waugh officiating. Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

