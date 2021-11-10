Williamsport -- Janice Maria Ray, 61, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born December 9, 1959 in Winston-Salem, N.C., she was a daughter of the Al W. Sr. and Martha A. (Anthony) Ray.

Janice was a graduate of Overbrook high school. She attended Pennsylvania College of Technology and earned an Associate’s degree from Newport Business Institute. Janice enjoyed sewing, reading, and singing. She was kind hearted and a friend to all who will be greatly missed.

Surviving is her mother, Martha Ray of Philadelphia; two daughters, Jessica Ray of Williamsport and Alissa Ray of Philadelphia; a sister, Josephine St. James of Philadelphia; nieces, Jozette, and Aliyah; nephews, Shawn, Aaron, and Keenan and a large extended family.

In addition to her father, Al W. Ray Sr. she was preceded in death by a brother, Al W. Ray Jr.

A memorial service to honor Janice’s life will be held in Philadelphia and announced at a later date.

Memorial donations in Janice’s name may be made to Lupus Foundation of America 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037-1830.

