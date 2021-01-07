Watsontown -- Janice M. Metzger, 75, formerly of Watsontown, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at ManorCare-North, Williamsport.

Born April 15, 1945 in Montgomery, she was the daughter of the late Earl E. and Florence (Moser) Metzger.

Janice enjoyed playing BINGO, doing crafts, playing cards, puzzle books, and her stuffed animals. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville.

Surviving are two brothers: Kenneth E. Metzger, Watsontown; and Melvin P. Metzger, Lewisburg, along with their families.

A private graveside service will be held by the family at Twin Hills Memorial Park.

The family suggest contributions in Janice’s name be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.

