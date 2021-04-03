Trout Run -- Janice A. (Larson) Fink, 71, of Trout Run passed away on Sunday, March 21 at UPMC Williamsport after a brave but mercifully short battle with cancer.

Born on November 8, 1949 in Phillipsburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Wallace C. and Annabel (Hipple) Larson. She moved away at an early age to Buffalo, N.Y. where she was raised, graduating from Riverside High School in 1967. She began her career with on the job training at Deaconess Hospital in Buffalo, in what was then known as the Inhalation Therapy Department. Jan moved to Williamsport in 1970 and became the very first Respiratory Therapist at Divine Providence Hospital.

Upon moving to Williamsport, she met her future husband Jerry Fink who survives her. They were married on April 6, 1974 and remained inseparable until her death. Together they raised two children who were incredibly blessed to have them as parents. Being a Mother was truly Jan’s greatest joy, and she was absolutely the cornerstone of her family’s lives.

Jan continued to work for Divine Providence Hospital and Williamsport Hospital until her retirement in 2018. During those 46 years, she touched the lives of countless patients and served as a trusted mentor to many colleagues.

Janice was a deeply loving, selfless, and devoted wife, mother, and friend. She had a beautifully sunny smile and warm demeanor that made even complete strangers want to talk to her. She was an active member in the Trout Run United Methodist Church. She loved tending to her flower gardens, watching “her” humming birds, and spending time with family. Jan was a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan. She never hated anything except maybe the Patriots and definitely snakes. Words cannot do justice to how wonderful she was and how much she will be missed.

In addition to her best friend and husband Jerry, she is survived by her son Ian (Hannah) Fink of Williamsport, daughter Cara (Ryan) Pelchy of Roulette, her brother Nevin (Sue) Larson of Amherst, N.Y., and her sister Karen (Roger) Vallecorse of Raleigh, N.C., as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.

A time of visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at South Williamsport United Methodist Church, 409 Main St. South Williamsport, followed by a memorial service to honor Jan’s life at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jan’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.