Turbotville -- Janet S. Reasner, 78, of Turbotville passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Maria Hall Hospice, Danville.

Born on January 5, 1942 in Scrabble Creek Hollow outside of Gauley Bridge, West Va., she was the daughter of the late Noie E. and Myrtle Z. (Dempsey) Shaver. On December 22, 1962, she married Ashley B. “Pete” Reasner and they have celebrated 57 years of marriage.

She was a 1959 Graduate of Gauley Bridge High School and employed as a secretary for the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Pentagon, Arlington Va. for six years.

After her marriage, she was a homemaker and raised her family until returning to work in 1977 as a part-time secretary at Zion Lutheran Church, Turbotville, until 1984. She then worked at Kuhns Brothers Lumber Company, the United Methodist Home, Lewisburg, Clarks Ag Center, Turbotville; Land O’Lakes, Northumberland; and later retired as an administrative assistant for the marketing department of Geisinger Health Plan in 2004.

She was an Avon Independent Sales Representative for many years and loved to sell.

She was a woman of very strong faith and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Turbotville where she served as the council president, and was a member of the Turbotville Lions Club and numerous committees at her church.

A member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years, Janet was a past District Deputy and a four-time Worthy Matron, having been a member at the Mediterranean Chapter #1 in Naples, Italy, Milton Chapter #77 “Twice,” and Watsontown Chapter #282.

Janet was a friend to everyone who moved to town. She was famous for her chocolate cakes, and loved cooking Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for anyone in need of a holiday meal. Her favorite thing to do was helping others and if someone ever had a need she was willing to fill it.

In addition to her husband Pete, she is survived by her son: Mark S. (Brenda) Reasner, Turbotville; step-son: David Uhara, California; daughter-in-law: Patrice Reasner, Mechanicsburg; grandchildren: Ashley Nicole Gardner, New Cumberland; Shane Matthew Reasner, Mechanicsburg; George S. Reasner and Pete Edward Augustus Reasner, both of Turbotville; and great-grandchildren: Jaxon and Brin.

She was preceded in death by her son: Matthew A. Reasner (May 1, 2002); two sisters: Wilda Mae Jennings and Julia Alene Price; and one brother: William R. Shaver, who died at birth.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, at Brooks Funeral Home, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where an Eastern Star service will be held at 5:30 p.m. There will be a visitation on Thursday, September 24 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise Street, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with her pastor, Rev. Erwin C. Roux, officiating. Burial will take place in Turbotville Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Janet’s memory be made to the Montgomery House Library, PO Box 5, McEwensville, Pa 17749.

