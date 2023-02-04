Williamsport, Pa. — Janet Rae Landon Ulmer passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 2, 2023 at The Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

She was born on February 6, 1956 to the late H. Lyle Landon and Ruth Connelly Landon. Her childhood was spent on their family farm in Cogan House, Pa. It was on that farm where she met the love of her life, Garry, when she was just thirteen years old.

Janet graduated from Liberty High School in 1974 and spent one semester at Thompson Institute in Harrisburg. However, she was so in love with a young man named Garry that she came back home and graduated from Williamsport School of Commerce in the medical secretary program.

Janet and Garry Ulmer were married on October 2, 1976. Together they spent 46 years making a home on their own farm, pursuing careers, traveling, and living their love story.

She worked as the oncology manager at the Cancer Treatment Center and spent the latter half of her career working as a manager for the American Cancer Society. Her strong will and determination carried her through her own cancer journey. Janet’s advocacy and passion for cancer patients and her love of community made a significant impact on so many people.

Janet’s vibrant spirit brought such joy and light to her family and friends. She was a fantastic cook and loved gathering together to share a meal. Janet was also an avid reader and always had the best book suggestions. Her flower gardens in the summer were a work of art. Though she loved being at home, she was always up for an adventure and welcomed any opportunity to spend time with loved ones.

Janet is survived by her loving husband, Garry. In addition, she is survived by her siblings: Julie Williams (David) of Linden, David Landon, of Cogan House, Ann Marie DeLong, of North Carolina, Steven Landon (Cynthia), of California, and Philip Landon (Penny), of Cogan House. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who she loved as her own. Janet was also blessed with many cousins who she considered to be extended siblings.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Gregg DeLong.

A celebration of Janet’s life will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 7 in the UPMC Divine Providence Chapel, 1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport. The facility requires masks to be worn. Please enter through the main entrance doors.

Jan’s family extends a very heartfelt and sincere THANK YOU to Dr. Nesbitt and the entire Gatehouse Staff for the exceptional care Jan received and the kindness they showed while she was there. They are absolute proof that there are angels among us.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Janet’s name to the American Cancer Society PO Box 862 Carnegie, PA 15106 or The Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Janet’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.