Williamsport, Pa. — Janet R. Walters, 84, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at home surrounded by family.

Born April 23, 1938 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Clarence “Mose” and Eliza M. (Roller) Dunkleberger.

She was a 1956 graduate of Williamsport High School. After graduation, she began her career at AVCO and continued to work at Sylvania and then Shop Vac as a key punch operator for 25 years until retiring in 1995.

In her free time, Janet enjoyed baking and gardening, two hobbies that brought her immense joy and satisfaction. Janet's true passion in life; however, was her family. She was a devoted wife to her late husband, Ray Walters, who sadly passed away on January 24, 2023, just 69 days before her. Together they raised a beautiful family who were the light of their lives. Janet's love for her family knew no bounds, and she often went above and beyond to ensure their happiness and well-being.

Surviving are four children, Derk L. Walters (Cynthia) of Macungie, Pamela R. Winder of Linden, Wade Walters (Patrice) of Williamsport, and Chad W. Walters (Carol) of Watsontown; 11 grandchildren, Brittney M. Glass (Josh), Braedon L. Walters, Wyatt C. Winder (Amber), Kelsey R. Winder, Cody W. Walters, Sara M. Nosel (Luke), Blake R. Walters (Alaina), Colton C. Walters, Cain H. Walters, and Carly M. Walters; six great-grandchildren, Rowyn, Magnolia, Lola Rae, Ray, Quinn, and Mason; four siblings, Donna Sullivan (Mark), Gordon Dunkelberger (Billie), Delroy “Butch” Dunkelberger, and Gary Dunkelberger (Cindy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kade P. Walters, and six siblings.

A memorial service to honor Janet’s life will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 7 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Janet’s name may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made on Janet’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

