Pennsdale, Pa. — Janet M. McManigal, 90, of Pennsdale went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Celebration Villa of Loyalsock.

Born October 2, 1932 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Ira Parker and Ethel (Aungst) Rogers. On December 15, 1949, she married Robert E. McManigal, who survives. Together they celebrated 73 years of marriage.

Janet was a graduate of Muncy High School and received a degree from the former Miss Wheaton’s School of Business. She worked as a clerk of the courts and retired from the Prothonotary’s Office in the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Janet was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Pennsdale, where she played the piano and organ beginning at the age of 13 and continued to play for services and weddings for over 70 years.

She enjoyed singing, whistling, and tending to her flowers. Most of all, Janet loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Barry Waldman, of Hughesville; and three grandchildren, Chelsy, Chloe and Chase Waldman.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 3 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in Janet’s name be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 658 Village Rd., Pennsdale, PA 17756.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

