Williamsport, Pa. — Janet M. Keebler, 87, of Williamsport passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Williamsport North Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, Williamsport. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Keebler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

