forget me not obit 1 new size

Williamsport, Pa. — Janet M. Keebler, 87, of Williamsport passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Williamsport North Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, Williamsport. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Keebler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!