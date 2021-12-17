Williamsport -- Janet Louise Styer, 78, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at the Williamsport North Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Surviving is her husband of 48 years, Gary L. Styer.

Born Oct. 7, 1943 in Meadville, she was a daughter of the late Warren H. and Jean K. (Voorhies) Mook.

Janet was a 1962 graduate of Cochranton High School. She enjoyed watching television and doing word searches.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Louise I. Rodriguez of Danville and Stacey L. Klinger of Williamsport; three granddaughters, Grace Guy of Tennessee, Alicia Hamilton of New York and Michelle Shaffer of Trout Run; two sisters, Catherine Collier of Meadville and Martha DuPont (Donald) of Cochranton; and two brothers, Earl Mook (Ruth Ann) of Cochranton and Leon Mook (Joyce) of Erie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Hunsberger.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Peters Cemetery, Utica.

