Mansfield, Pa. Janet Lois Wilson Hale, 76, of Mansfield died Monday, July 24, 2023 in Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro.

Born February 2, 1947 in Sayre, she was the daughter of Richard M. and Lois E. Buck Wilson. On June 8, 1968 in Bicester, England, she married Donald M. Hale, who predeceased her in August of 1992.

A 1965 graduate of Mansfield High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Mansfield University in 1969 and a master’s degree from SUNY Albany in 1974. While Donald was serving with the U.S. Air Force stationed in England, she continued her education at Oxford. She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority for over 50 years, which gave her membership in the Order of the Golden Rose. Janet is remembered as a most thoughtful, unselfish, giving person. Her main interest and enjoyment was her grandchildren.

Surviving are: a sister, Sally Ann Wilson Smith of Mansfield; two children, Richard E. Hale of Scotia, N.Y. and Tracy Hale (Kenny) Durand of Vancleave, Mississippi; five grandchildren, Samantha Durand (Kanin) Miller, Shelby Durand, Beth Durand Carter, Emily Hale, and Christopher Hale; three great-grandchildren, Colton, Ryland, and River; sister-in-law Jean (Paul) Griffin; brother-in-law Edward (Scott) Hale; and niece, Anne Griffin (Jim) Goralski. Since childhood, she had three very close friends, Kathy Brodrick, Joanie Allen Gibel, and Cheryl Trowbridge Mattison. She considered herself fortunate to be part of a large, close family with lots of aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her friend, Cheryl.

Cremation was at Olney-Foust Private Crematory.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023 in Ulysses Cemetery. Rev. Ed Babcock will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Ulysses Cemetery, P.O. Box 153, Ulysses, PA 16948.

Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

