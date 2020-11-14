Williamsport -- Janet K. Crist, 77, of Williamsport died peacefully, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at The Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born July 4, 1943 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late George L. and Kathryn M. (Richards) Hamilton.

She enjoyed crocheting, bingo, her cats, and flower arranging. Janet was a sweet person with a caring personality and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are her son, Arthur P. Burdge of Renovo; a grandson, Christopher S. Downs, of Williamsport and great-grandson, Theo Downs; her siblings, George L. "Larry" Hamilton (Ann Marie) of Picture Rocks, Judy A. DelJanovan (Benjamin) of Williamsport, Richard W. Hamilton (Roxanne) of Jersey Shore, Gary L Hamilton (Terry) of Williamsport, Hazel E. Winters of Williamsport, Lindsey I. Hamilton (Theresa) of Williamsport and Lindey A. Hamilton (Ruth) of Trout Run; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Crist and her daughter, Martha L. Shaffer.

A funeral service to honor the life of Janet will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 17 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave. Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at Knight-Confer. A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 20 at Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport. Please meet at Wildwood office.

Online condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.