Williamsport — Janet F. (Solomon) Dougherty, 87, of Williamsport died May 17, 2022 at home with her family at her bedside.

Born in 1934 in New Berlin, Union County, she was a daughter of the late Raymond E. and Dorothy E. (Criswell) Solomon.

She graduated from Williamsport High School in 1953, and was a 1956 graduate of the Williamsport Hospital School of Nursing. Janet and her husband, John F. Dougherty, were united in marriage on June 22, 1957. Together they raised two sons.

Janet was a 70-year member of St. Paul-Calvary United Methodist Church in Williamsport.

Janet was preceded in death by a son, Dennis R. Dougherty, on July 23, 1992, a brother, Theodore N. Solomon, on September 30, 2015, and a sister, Donna L. (Solomon) Brennan on November 13, 2015.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Lieutenant Colonel Brian K. Dougherty (USAF, Retired), and a daughter-in-law, Bernadette C. Kucharczuk, of Atlantic City, N.J.

In keeping with Janet's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private graveside service was held in Wildwood Cemetery with immediate family in attendance. The family requests no floral tributes or remembrances.

Arrangements were handled by Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue in Williamsport.

