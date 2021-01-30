Williamsport -- Janet (Hatton) Bubb of Williamsport, born November 25, 1953, went to be with her Lord on January 28, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 27 years, Matt, and their amazing son, Sam;­ both were the loves of her life. She will also be deeply missed by her sister, Charlotte (Hank) Doolin of Acworth, Georgia, and brother, Larry (Linda) Hatton of Dushore, by all of her nieces and nephews to whom she was an awesome aunt, and by countless devoted friends. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Miriam Hatton.

Her deepest joy and proudest accomplishment was her family. Her life with Matt and their son, Sam, was everything to her. She was best friends with her siblings and Matt's, sharing every major life event and celebration with them.

Janet graduated from Sullivan County High School in 1971 and Pennsylvania State University in 1975, applying her Business degree throughout her 39-year banking career. She joined Williamsport National Bank in 1976 and retired in 2015 as a branch manager with BB&T.

Janet was a star athlete: the first female in Sullivan County to play on a Little League baseball team, Outstanding Girls Basketball player in high school, a wicked racquetball player, and a lifelong accomplished golfer.

She was a fierce sports fan. Her blow up Nittany Lion could always be seen in the driveway on Penn State football game days. She was a PSU football season ticket holder for decades. Although most games in recent years were on TV, she always said she was too nervous to watch! A big college basketball fan (Duke was her favorite), she traveled a couple of times to catch the Final Four. She followed NASCAR and golf and rarely missed a Williamsport Crosscutters baseball game.

Janet was known for her generosity. She volunteered at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, donated gallons upon gallons of blood, collected foul balls to share with kids at Crosscutter games, supported every kid fundraiser, and charitable organizations, both local and global.

Selfless, wise, devoted, generous, fun. The most deeply good person we've ever known. The loving family and huge number of friends she leaves behind is a testimony to her grace. She will be missed very much.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. The family suggests that donations in her memory be made to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Williamsport Branch 3301 Wahoo Dr., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

