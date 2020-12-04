Duboistown -- Jane Marie (Askey) Weisel, 88, formerly of Duboistown, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Williamsport Home where she was a resident for the past two years.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Harry M. Weisel, Jr. on February 27, 2019.

Born September 28, 1932 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Violet (Dibble) Askey.

She was a graduate of South Williamsport High School and met religiously through the years with her classmates for coffee, lunch and events as the Class of 1950. Jane was excellent with numbers and used her brilliance in accounting while working at Pullman Power Products and Hope Enterprises, Inc.

She was an active lifetime member of Memorial Baptist Church, currently known as Hillview Baptist Church.

An avid card player, she was a member of numerous card clubs which she enjoyed. Jane, like her husband had a remarkable sense of humor and compassionate care for her family, which will be greatly missed.

Surviving are two sons, Scott M. Weisel (Lauralyn) of South Williamsport and Mark E. Weisel (Bernadette) of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Abbey Esparza (Jose), Fletcher Weisel (Makayla), Stacy Warner, Caralyn Weisel, Cameron Weisel; eight great-grandchildren, Arianna, Phoenix, Emerson, Nadia, Ramsey, Ana, Julian, and Jalen; two sisters, Mary M. Schreiber of North Fort Myers, Florida, and Lucille M. Lowe of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Barclay.

A funeral service to honor the life of Jane will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 10 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. In keeping with current CDC and department of health guidelines, mask wearing and social distancing are encouraged. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Sanders.

