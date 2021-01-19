Montoursville -- Jane Marie Heinlen of Montoursville passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Born April 4, 1942 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late J. Earl and Sarah J. (Horn) Hinkelman.

Jane was a 1960 graduate of Williamsport High School and retired from Tetley Tea after many years of employment. She was a member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church of Quiggleville.

Jane enjoyed listening to country music and church services on the radio, sharing stories, and landscaping around her home. Her bright and cheerful personality brought joy to all who shared her life.

Surviving are a brother, Clifford L. Hinkelman, of Cogan Station; nephew, Lon Pepperman, of Ohio; two cousins, and Lois Fullmer and Sandra Paulhamus, both of Cogan Station.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine L. Pepperman and a nephew, Lee Pepperman.

A memorial service to honor the life of Jane will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jane's name to St. Michael's Lutheran Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

