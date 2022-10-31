Castanea — Jane Loretto (Bitner) Harvey, 89, of Castanea passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Susque View Home, Lock Haven.

She was born in Mill Hall on February 9, 1933 to the late Edward Bitner and Odessa (Butler) Bitner, however, she lived with her grandfather and grandmother Sylvester and Rosie Butler.

Jane was a graduate of the Mill Hall High School in 1951, she then went to work at the former Sylvania Plant in Mill Hall until being united in marriage to John F. Harvey, Jr. on October 10, 1953. As one, they raised five children who each chose JESUS CHRIST as their LORD before leaving home.

Surviving is her husband John F. Harvey Jr. of Castanea, their children James (Deb) of Connecticut, Cathy (Doug) Winslow of Blanchard, Robert (Joy) of Ohio and Scott (Lisa) of State College. Also surviving are three sisters: Florence (Larry) Weaver, Connie (Robert) Stevens and Donna(Bruce) Miller, a brother: Edward(Evelyn) Bitner. One son, John (Heath) was called home by the Lord on Sept. 3, 2021, and one sister, Blanch (Edward) Yager.

Memorial Services for Jane L. Harvey will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Lock Haven First Church of Christ 330 N. Vesper St. Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the church one hour prior to the services. Officiating will be Pastor Matthew Kinley of the church.

Private interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jane's name can be made to the Lock Haven First Church of Christ.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC. 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven. Online thoughts & memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.