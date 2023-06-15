Williamsport, Pa. — Jane L. Sperow, 95, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital surrounded by her family.

Born February 24, 1928, she was a daughter of the late T. Linn and Nellie (Rightmire) Rosevear.

Jane was a 1946 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and continued her education at the Williamsport Dickinson Jr. College, graduating in 1948.

Jane was a woman driven by faith and was a member of St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church. She retired as the church secretary of the former Newberry U.M.C. in 1990. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family and being involved in their lives.

Jane is survived by her four children, Thomas W. Sperow (Donna) of Newark, Delaware, Barbara Grove (Wilmer) of Freeburg, Pennsylvania, Nancy Colley and Jennifer Bergen (Joseph), all of Williamsport; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, William W. Sperow, a sister, Emily Shaffer; and a son-in-law, Paul Colley.

A funeral service to honor Jane’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 19 at St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Jane’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences can be made on Jane’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.