Cogan Station -- Jane L. Lundy of Cogan Station passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loved ones on her 87th birthday.

Jane was born August 14, 1934 in Picture Rocks, a daughter of the late Gene and Leoma (Frantz) Fellinger. On September 28, 1956 she married Clair H. Lundy who preceded her in death December 28, 2009. Together they celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Jane previously worked at Carey McFalls and retired from the former C.A. Reed, Williamsport in 1994.

She really enjoyed going shopping, but most importantly, Jane loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Bob (Barb) Lundy of Cogan Station and Larry “L.D.” (Sandy) Lundy of Montoursville; two daughters, Linda Mayer of Williamsport and Larie (John) Stroble of Cogan Station, where Jane resided; one brother, Carl Fellinger of Montoursville; one sister, Ruthie Martin of Lancaster; eight grandchildren, John Easton Jr., Dawn Easton, Tammy (Aaron) Connelly, Amber (Mike) Koch, Nathan (Bobbi Jo) Lundy, Shawn Stroble, Jessica (Shawn) Smith and Dustin Lundy; also 11 great-grandchildren, Brittany (Roberto) Lopez, Tyler, Austin, Riley, Karli, Gloria, Kenzi, Gavin, Gracelynn, Wyatt, Carson and three great-great-grandchildren, Marylaynna, Miguel, Ge’nesis.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Donald Lundy in 1993; granddaughter, Kristy Lundy in 2007; son-in-law, Gary Mayer in 2014 and Jane’s three brothers.

In keeping with Janes wishes, there will be no services.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jane Lundy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



