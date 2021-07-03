Williamsport -- Jane L. Hess, 88, affectionately known as Nanny, formerly of Williamsport, passed away on June 30, 2021 at her son’s home in Jersey Shore while surrounded by her loving family.

Jane was born in Williamsport on Aug. 5, 1932, the daughter of Lewis W. and Margaret C. (Saar) Kane.

She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Jane had worked with her husband at Hess Building Maintenance, cleaning businesses and houses, and she also worked at the Port Drive In Theatre and the Harvest Moon Dairy Bar. Jane was also a foster parent for multiple children.

Her husband of 59 years, Samuel W. Hess Jr., died April 9, 2013.

Surviving are her children and their families; Christopher W. (Bernardine) Hess with whom she lived, Michael D. Hess, Debora (William) Clarkson and Samuel W. (Connie) Hess III all of Williamsport; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren; brothers, William Kane and Lawrence Kane.

In addition to her parents and husband, a grandson, Brian Clarkson and a brother John Kane preceded her in death.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St. Williamsport on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 7 to 9 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St. Williamsport, with the Rev. Robert J. Antonelli officiating, burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Jane’s name to, St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

