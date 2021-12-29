Hughesville -- Jane L. Daye, 72, of Hughesville passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Embassy of Loyalsock.

Born August 19, 1949 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late James L. and Marion Leota (Van Horn) O'Connor. Jane married Michael E. Daye on August 6, 1965, and they shared 48 years of marriage.

Jane retired in 2011 from Shop-Vac, Williamsport, after having worked there for 18 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her free time Jane enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and cooking Sunday dinners.

Surviving are two daughters, Shawn M. (Bob) Reeder of Muncy, and Stacy L. Zales of Hughesville; a sister, Julia (Blaine) Rider of Hughesville; a brother, Bill (Candy) O'Connor of Hughesville; and three grandchildren, Stephanie L. Reeder, Derek M. Zales, and Avery J. Zales.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Jane is predeceased by two brothers, Charlie O'Connor, and Tom O'Connor; a sister, Jen O'Connor; and her maternal grandmother, Hazel Van Horn.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Jerry L. Uppling officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8 at the funeral home.

The family will provide flowers and suggest memorial contributions to the Lycoming County SPCA, www.lycomingspca.org/donate/, or Mapleton Church, c/o Chalmer Van Horn, 642 Fogelman Rd., Muncy, PA 17756.

Arrangements entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home

