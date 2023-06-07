Williamsport, Pa. — Jane Gloria Tobin, 95, of Williamsport passed away on June 4, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Gloria was born in Philadelphia on March 27, 1928, a daughter to the late Salvatore and Mary Elizabeth (Hall) Ricciardelli.

Gloria was a member of St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church and a longtime resident of Mount Ephraim, N.J. She worked at the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin, then Fifth Avenue Card Shop in the Morristown, N.J. Mall, with most of her time being spent working for Janney Montgomery Scott Investments, Philadelphia.

She was well known for greeting everyone that walked through the doors of Building C and the dining hall at the Williamsport Home, as she was a member of the Dietary Committee, the Travel Committee, as well as the Hospitality Committee. She was an avid Bingo and card player. She loved classical music and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband of 58 years, John J. Tobin, preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 2004.

She is survived by their son John J. (Denise Duvak) Tobin, Jr. of Cogan Station; grandchildren John Paul (Ashley English) Tobin, Janice (Anthony) Felt, and Patrick (Meghan Brett) Tobin; great grandchildren Tobin Marie Felt, Anthony Vincent Felt, Grace Diane Tobin, and Guinevere Gloria Tobin; nieces Linda Clarke Cesarini, Marie Elena Clarke, Patricia Clarke, and Cynthia Clarke, as well as nephew John Patrick Clarke.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gloria was preceded in death by her sister Marie E. Clarke and two half-sisters Edith Rowan and Alice Wassong.

The family will receive friends and family from 10 - 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, one hour prior to services.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport PA 17701 at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, with Rev. Glenn E. McCreary officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Williamsport Symphony, 220 West Fourth St, 3rd Floor, Community Arts Center, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

