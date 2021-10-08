Trout Run -- Jane E. Greenway, 83, of Trout Run died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Hospital.

Born January 31, 1938 in Bellevue, she was the daughter of the late Stephen J. and Winifred (Wilman) Toth.

Jane was a 1958 graduate of Grove City High school and she received her degree in education from Slippery Rock University. She retired as an English teacher from Troy Sr. High School.

Jane was a member of Bethel Linden Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the women's group. She enjoyed meeting with her Monday dinner group for many years.

Surviving are her sons, Brian W. Harkness (Thomas Bing) of Allentown and Michael D. Harkness (Arthur) of Johnstown, N.Y.; step sons, Chad, Donald, Jr. and Shane Greenaway; brother, Paul S. Toth and step granddaughter, Sara L. Greenaway.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald A. Greenaway in 2000.

A graveside service to honor the life of Jane will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Wildwood Cemetery with her pastor, Lisa Dabney, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jane's name may be made to Bethel Linden Presbyterian Church, 2785 Bottle Run Road, Williamsport, PA 17701

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

