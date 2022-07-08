Williamsport — Jane C. Snyder, 72, of Williamsport passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 at home.

Born July 16, 1949 in Sunbury, she was a daughter of the late James Snyder and Catherine (Musselman) Snyder-Hollingsworth.

Jane was a 1967 graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked with Lifetouch as a photographer for many years. After retiring from Lifetouch, she also worked at Joann Fabrics in Rochester and at H&R Block in Milton and Lewisburg until her retirement last year.

Jane found relaxation through knitting; she couldn’t sit still without a pair of knitting needles in her hand and thoroughly enjoyed creating pieces of art. She loved photography, lighthouses, and watching NASCAR and history programs, especially Oak Island. Jane enjoyed traveling throughout the United States as well as abroad. She was always up for a road trip and especially loved Irish music and a good German pretzel with dark beer.

Jane was a resident of Williamsport Elderly Housing and was also President of the Tenants’ Association, where she made many neighbor friends and spent time playing cards and sharing in the community activities.

She loved people and was loved deeply by family and friends as well. We will miss her dearly.

She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Lamarre (Eric) of France; siblings, Joan Schneider (Louis) of Linden and John C. Snyder (Diane) of Williamsport; nieces and nephews, Joshua Schneider (Brenna), Jacob Schneider, Julie Bair (Tim), Jamie Livermore (Scott), Staci Godfrey, Brad Snyder (Amanda) and Vicki Stine (Tim); and several extended family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James D. Snyder.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Jane’s name may be made to the James V. Brown Library, 19 East Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Jane’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

