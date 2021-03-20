Muncy -- Jane C. Byerly Eck, 97, of Muncy died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Montoursville.

Born December 8, 1923 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Walter W. and Emily (Lose) Corson. She married Joseph R. Byerly and together they celebrated 39 years of marriage before his death in 1987. She then married James W. Eck, who preceded her in death in 2002.

Jane was a graduate of Muncy High School. She graduated from the former Dickinson College, now Lycoming College, Williamsport. Jane received her degree in nursing from Temple University where she was a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. She worked for a short time at the Muncy Valley Hospital prior to taking the position of industrial nurse at the former Sprout-Waldron, now Andritz, where she worked for over 30 years and was a member of the Quarter Century Club.

She enjoyed making dinner reservations, afghans, and dish cloths. While living in Florida, she was fond of playing golf. Most of all, she loved sitting on her front porch and visiting with family and friends.

Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Joseph and Mary Ann Byerly, of Hughesville and Jeffrey Byerly, of Muncy; a grandson, Harry Byerly, of Port Matilda; and two great-grandsons, Chase and Gunner Byerly, of Port Matilda.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by a brother at birth, Walter L. Corson.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in the Muncy Cemetery.

If friends so desire memorial contributions in Jane’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in her memory.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.