Mill Hall -- Jane A. Hartline of Mill Hall, formerly of Pittsford, N.Y., passed peacefully on July 28, 2020, at age 81.

Jane is predeceased by her loving husband, Darrell G Hartline. She is survived by her son Jeff, daughter in law Lynn and granddaughters Jessica and Taylor. Her passion was her two granddaughters and her two dogs Nugget and Sammy. She always loved to travel and have fun in new places.

The interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Luciano’s Hearts for Hope Foundation, 347 Ayrault Rd. Fairport, N.Y. 14450.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.