Cogan Station -- Jan A. Nosel, 60, of Cogan Station passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Surviving is his loving wife, Noreen (McCoy) Finkler Nosel.

Born Dec. 14, 1960 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Andrew and Catherine V. (Ritchey) Nosel.

Jan was a Loyalsock Township Senior High School graduate and served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force. He formerly worked for Ralph S. Alberts Co.

Jan was a member of Church of the Savior and the local Forty and Eight Club. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He loved spending time at his cabin in Renovo hunting and fishing. Most of all he loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are his three sons, Andy Waltz of Wellsboro, Jan Tyler Nosel (Tiffany) of Williamsport and Luke Edward Nosel (Sara) of Linden; stepson, Will Finkler of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Deagan Sheetz, Jonah and Josie Waltz and Barrett and Mason Nosel; a brother, Joseph Nosel (Charlotte) Show Low, Ariz. and two sisters, Andrea Lundy (Richard) of Linden and Catherine Shaffer (George) of Haywood, Va.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Ann (Siddle) Nosel.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jan’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

