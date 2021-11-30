Williamsport -- Jamie Lynn Gatusky, 45, of Williamsport passed on November 23, 2021 at the Gatehouse Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on June 3, 1976, a daughter to the late Dale T. Kinghorn and Betty (Kieth) Jackowski of Nazareth, Pa.

Jamie had been a member of Saint Ann Roman Catholic Church and was a Certified Recovery Specialist at Sojourners Ministries, previously with Clean Slate in Williamsport.

She is survived by her husband, Edward “Ed” Gatusky of Williamsport, Mother Betty (Kieth) Jackowski of Nazereth Pa., Janielle Marsteller, family friend, Step-son Todd Hubert Jr. of Williamsport, Sister Bobbie Evans of Daleville, and Niece Amber Barrell of Bath, Pa.

Jamie was predeceased by her father, and brother Nash Kinghorn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Ann Roman Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd, Williamsport on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

