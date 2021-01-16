Mill Hall -- Jamie A. Adrian, 54 of 28 Danis St., Mill Hall, passed away on January 14, 2021 at the Geisinger Medical Center with her family by her side.

She was born in Lock Haven on February 28, 1966 to Patricia J. Adrian and the late John P. Adrian.

Jamie was a 1984 graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany high school. She enjoyed her scratch off tickets and had an impressive collection of bears. She could often times be heard singing along to her favorite songs. She was an excellent cook and loved hosting cookouts/pool parties for her family. She adored her family and spending time with them.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her loving husband and soul mate of 36 years Douglas P. Calhoun; her son Brent M. Adrian and daughter Hannah R. Adrian (Brittany Alexander), one granddaughter Autumn R. Heck, four siblings, Tina Gallagher, Kelly (Dale) Gallagher, Shawn (Amy) Adrian, Angel (Richie) Gilchrist; three nieces, Megan, Katie, and Brooke; six nephews, Stevie, Brock, Bo, Dalton, Gavin, and Jayden. She also has 5 great nieces and nephews Braelinn, Rhett, Cannon, Kasen, and Marleigh. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her grandparents John (Ethel) Allen and Robert (Grace) Adrian and one brother in law, Steve Gallagher.

Private Funeral Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Facebook page.