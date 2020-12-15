Williamsport -- There is joy in the morning! Heaven has gained another angel. Mr. James Willie Murphy aka grandpa, Murph, and Uncle James as he was affectionately called by many transitioned to be with our Lord on December 9, 2020.

James was the son of the late Fred and Sallie Jeter Murphy of Jonesville, S.C. He was the widower of Anna Lois Mcqueen Murphy. James was a former resident of the Newark, N.J. for over 50 years before relocating to Williamsport to be closer to his family. He retired from the city of Newark after 27 years of service and became an independent general contractor. James also enjoyed collecting antiques and gardening.

He was also a volunteer for hospitals fighting hunger and could be seen weekly distributing bread to residents throughout the city.

He was a member of Greater Abyssinian Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the Choir. James took great delight in family gatherings, decorating for Christmas and hosting dinner parties.

He was known to be a sharp, dapper dresser. James was a man of strong faith and Isaiah 53:5 was his favorite scripture.

James is survived by a sister Louise Black Cunningham and an Aunt Mary Jeter of Spartanburg, SC. Three daughters Loray DeVaughn Smith, Sherry (Joseph) Lipscomb of Philadelphia, and Dianna (Curley) Jett of Williamsport.

A Son Kevin Moto of Philadelphia; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews and friends.

James was preceded in death by 12 siblings and two sons Raymond A. DeVaughn and James Albert Murphy.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a private service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

