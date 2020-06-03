Williamsport -- James W. "Jim" Capps, 63, of Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home.

Surviving is his loving wife of 41 years, Phyllis C. "Tina" (Hartranft) Capps.

Born October 14, 1956 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Johnny C. Capps and Etta Mae (Leavell) Capps, of Williamsport.

Jim was a graduate of Williamsport High School and the former Williamsport Area Community College, now Pennsylvania College of Technology, where he received his associate's degree in heavy equipment operating. Jim was currently employed at Eck's Garage. Jim enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his two sons, William R. "Will" Capps, of Williamsport, and Justin W. Capps, of Montana; a sister, Dixie Haldeman (Duane), of Williamsport, a great-nephew that he considered a grandson, Eli Bartron, and a special niece, Sherry Brandau.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Hedgecock.

A graveside service to honor the life of Jim will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 8, in Buchanan Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701, or at www.cancer.org, or to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o Home Care and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com