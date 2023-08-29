Williamsport, Pa. — James W. "Jim" Boring, 64, of Williamsport passed away Monday, August 28, 2023 at home surrounded by family. He leaves behind his loving wife of 43 years, Charlene M. (Ropchock) Boring.

Born July 28, 1959 in Hastings, he was the son of the late Harry R., Sr. and Tressie A. (Adams) Boring.

Jim was a hardworking and dedicated employee, spending over 30 years in his professional career as a construction worker for Hutchinson Companies, LLC. He had a big heart, helping those around him as a handyman, mechanic, and auto detailer. Above all, Jim was a family-oriented man who loved spending time with his grandkids and those he loved most.

Along with his wife, Charlene, he is survived by three children, Joshua Boring of Williamsport, Marlena (Derrick) Smith of York, and Alicia (Daniel) Tice of Williamsport; six grandchildren, Cristopher, Faith, Adelyn, Molly, Skylar, and Colton; as well as his siblings, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

A memorial service to honor Jim’s life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, September 2 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at Sanders.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Jim’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

