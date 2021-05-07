Montoursville -- James W. Goodspeed, 73, of Montoursville went to be home with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 4, 2021.

Jim was born in Williamsport on October 1, 1947, the son of Donna (Nierle) Goodspeed.

He was a graduate of Saint Joseph Catholic High School in 1965, where he excelled in basketball. He and his team played in the state final games his junior and senior years.

Upon graduation he served as a Capitol Policeman in Washington, D.C.

Jim served honorably in the United States Army for three years in Southeast Asia and Stateside.

Upon returning home, Jim was employed as a steelworker at Bethlehem Steel in Williamsport until it closed in 1989. Soon after he obtained a Paralegal Degree from Pennsylvania College of Technology. He worked in the Law Office of Robert Wise specializing in real estate law.

Jim was a member of First Church of Williamsport; he was an avid golfer, and was treasurer of the Anchor-Darling Golf League.

He and his wife, the former Johanna Stanton, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13, 2020. Surviving in addition to his wife are their four children and their families, Derek (Vicki) Goodspeed, James V. Goodspeed, Mary (Joe) Engle, Michelle (Kevin) Williams; eight grandchildren, Keefer Goodspeed, Austin Goodspeed, Cody Goodspeed, Lia Killoran, James Williams, Ryan Williams, Gabe Engle and Luke Engle; siblings, Richard Wagner and Nancy Stutzman.

In addition to his mother, a brother Donald Wagner preceded him in death.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at First Church of Williamsport, 2 Ross St., Williamsport at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 with pastor Rev. Rick Waters officiating. Burial at Wildwood Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

A mask and social distancing will be required during all services.