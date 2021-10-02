Watsontown -- James W. Collins, 73, of Lewis Twp., Watsontown, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his home.

Born January 16, 1948 in Metter, Georgia, he was the son of the late Waldon and Dora (Williamson) Collins. On April 23, 1966, he married the former Karen D. Moser and together they have celebrated 55 years of marriage until her passing on July 2, 2021.

James served honorably in the US Army Reserves for 6 years. He was a former welder for ACF Industries in Milton for 38 years, he also worked as a technology assistant at Warrior Run School District for 16 years.

He was a charter member of Turbotville Lions Club, and was a member of Watsontown Masonic Lodge #401. James also enjoyed being outdoors and fishing.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Yvette V. and Tommy Bertrand, two grandsons: Bailey and Brennan Bertrand, all of Texas; and one step-brother: Billy Bird, of Greensboro, Georgia.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his half-brother, Alfred Hill.

Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or send the family condolences please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

