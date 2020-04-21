Williamsport -- On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, James S. Buck passed away due to a heart attack at his home.

Born November 22, 1960 in Williamsport, he was a son of James A. and the late Sarah (Morgan) Buck.

Jim enjoyed spending his days keeping busy, gardening, and tending to his yard. Most of his life he worked as a roofer and contractor. The past 10 years he was a loyal member of the South Williamsport Moose and played on the shuffleboard league.

Jim was a member of South Williamsport United Methodist Church and was an avid sports fan. He especially enjoyed Little League baseball which he bonded with his grandchildren over. Jim was a wonderful man who would help anybody in need. He was a very social, outspoken individual. His infectious laugh will always be remembered by family, friends, acquaintances and so many others who were blessed to come in contact with him.

Surviving, in addition to his father, are his wife of 20 years, Arlene (Koch) Buck; a daughter, Samantha L. McDaniel of Turbotville; a son, Damien R. (Brandi) Koch of Buffalo, New York; a sister, Maggie Mahler of Jersey Shore; two brothers, Donald Buck of Virginia and David Buck of Williamsport; seven grandchildren, Damien Koch Jr., Desmond Koch, Calvin Koch, Cassidy Koch, Gabriel McDaniel, Gavin McDaniel, and Skyler Betz; a great-grandchild, Alayna Koch; his best friend, Bill (Betsy) Stiner of Henryville; other loyal friends, Lori Barney, Haden Parrot, Walt Walters, and Nick; four nieces and nephews, Billy Stiner, Lucas Stiner, Nichole Kutsor, and Amber Hill; and his beloved dogs, Jinx, Bg, Babs, Bugs, and Porky.

In addition to his mother, Jim was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth S. Buck, and a brother, Ralph Buck.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

