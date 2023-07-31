Clintondale, Pa. — James Robert Ely, 81, of Clintondale passed away Friday, July 28, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born August 18, 1941 in Greenfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles Robert and Hazel Marie Ely.

Jim was a 1959 graduate of McClain High School and attended Ohio University.

Jim proudly served in the Ohio National Guard. He completed Officer Candidate School (OCS) and then transferred to the United States Army, earning the rank of Second Lieutenant before being Honorably Discharged.

He began his career as a farmer. In the ‘70s, Jim taught Disco dancing and was fondly known as “Disco Jim.” He was employed by Ferno Washington, working his way to Materials Manager.

On April 28, 1989, he married his forever love, the former Linda A. Solomon. Together, they owned and operated J&L Pallet Co. and J.R. Ely Co., a screen printing and embroidery business that served many local ball teams, school clubs, and businesses for 33 years.

Jim was a member of Flemington First Church of Christ.

In his earlier years, he enjoyed woodworking.

Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His sense of humor kept everyone laughing and sometimes wondering if he was joking or being serious! He always looked forward to his daily morning outing with the Men’s Coffee Club at Burger King.

Jim loved attending the annual Ely Family Reunions. He would research family history and make a quiz game of questions to get everyone involved. As his interest in genealogy grew, he compiled a book about the Ely family history.

In addition to his wife, Linda Ely of Clintondale, he is survived by his children: Lisa (Richard) Hipke of Wilmington, Ohio, Donna Ely of Cincinnati, Ohio, Amy Quiggle (fiancé, Ryan) of Mill Hall, Lori (Tony, Jr.) Bruno of Woolrich, and Samuel (Sara) Hoy III of Mill Hall; a sister, Betty Jenkins of Tennessee; nine grandchildren: Stephanie, Jaysen, Ryan, Jade, Courtney, Kylie, Hunter, Sophia, and Jackson; 12 great grandchildren; and his former wife, Phyllis A. Ely of Maineville, Ohio.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Reneé Brockman, and sisters: Patsy Althouse, Phyllis Ely, and Doris Ely.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745 with Rev. Mark Riley officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be made to either Flemington First Church of Christ or Clinton County SPCA through the funeral home.

