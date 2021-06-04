Hughesville -- James Richard “Dick” Torok, Sr., 82, of Hughesville passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, peacefully at his home.

Born November 16, 1938 in Renovo, he was the son of the late Lajos Joseph and Rotha Beryl (Bowman) Torok.

On April 27, 1963, he married the former Patricia Ann Moser and they recently celebrated 58 years of marriage.

Dick graduated from Williamsport High School, Class of 1957. Following graduation, he attended the former Williamsport Area Community College and later Pennsylvania College of Technology. He worked several years for Brodart and retired from C.A. Reed as an electrician in 1991 after 26 years of service.

In the early 60s, Dick marched with the Black Eagle Drum and Bugle Corps. For several years he volunteered with the Red Cross blood mobile, Disaster Services, and in 2011, received the Rock Award.

Dick enjoyed golfing and played bocce ball with the Picture Rocks team. He enjoyed spending time at his family cabin in Renovo and going camping. Dick particularly looked forward to camping at the spring and fall Nittany Antique Machinery Association in Centre Hall. He loved fishing, hunting, and gatherings with family and friends.

Surviving, besides his wife Patricia, are his four children, Lori (Jerry) De Cuio, Yvonne (Thomas Sr.) Steinruck, James Jr. (Lisa) Torok, and Jennifer (Kenneth) Snauffer; eight grandchildren, Thomas Steinruck Jr, Amanda Beiler, Jeromy Steinruck, Dillon Torok, Blake Torok, Austin Benfer, Owen Benfer, and Collin Benfer; two step-grandchildren, Zoey Snauffer and Khi Snauffer; eight great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ella, Ava, Hazel, Alex, Braylee, Sofia, and Laynden; and one step great-grandson, Chase.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by an infant son, Eric Mitchel Torok; two brothers, Robert, and Louis Torok; and two sisters, Ann Lewis, and Hope Steppe.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 4 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville, with Pastor Roger W. Betterley officiating. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Torok, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.