Mill Hall, Pa. — James R. Stevenson met his Lord and Savior August 3, 2023.
Jim was born October 3, 1932 in Mill Hall where he resided his entire life. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost seventy years, Shirley Smith Stevenson, a year ago.
He is survived by two daughters, Darla (Jim) Oberdorf of Swansboro, N.C. and Donna (Tom) Foy of Lock Haven; grandchildren include Christina (Aaron) Montgomery, Selena (Bob) Mullaney, Brad (Sarah) Oberdorf, Ashley (Jacob) Ritorto, and Ross (Brianna) Foy; great-grandchildren are Marc, Sydney, and John Montgomery, Logan Mullaney, Reverie and Simone Ritorto, and Eleanor and Camilla Foy.
Jim was a member of and active at the First Baptist Church in Lock Haven for many years. He served in the U.S. Army and was employed at the Mill Hall Sylvania plant and retired from Hammermill Paper Company. Jim was an avid golfer his entire life. In his retirement years, he enjoyed yard sales and repairing bicycles for the neighborhood children.
A service for family and friends will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, (former Wetzler Funeral Home) 320 Main St., Mill Hall. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to services.
The family will provide flowers. Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 210 N. Vesper St., Lock Haven, or the Cedar Hill Cemetery Association, 1024 Mackeyville Road, Mill Hall or through the funeral home.
Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.