Williamsport, Pa. — James R. Stanley, 81, of Williamsport and formerly of Chester County, died Sunday, June 4, 2023 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Alice (Gee) Stanley.

Born March 15, 1942 in Vintage, Pa., he was a son of the late P. Fredrick and Helen Groff Stanley.

James graduated from Octorara High School in 1960. He worked as an electrician for Lukens Steel Company for 20 years and retired from there in 1981. Shortly after retirement, he purchased the Hotel Manor in Slate Run and operated it until he sold the hotel in 2000. He then spent the next seven years driving cars for the PA Auto Auction. In 2007, James and his wife purchased a camper and spent many winters in Palmetto, Florida.

James was a member of Castanea United Methodist Church. He was a member and past master of the Williamson Lodge No. 309, F & A.M.-Dowingtown, Slate Run Sportsman’s Club, and a life member of the Thorndale Fire Company. James was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his daughters, Jennifer Prentiss (Richard) of Williamsport and Alicia Rissel (Richard) of Thorndale; sisters, Shirley Hirst (John) of Christiana, Joyce Garver of Gordonville, Denise Bair of Paradise, and Becky Summers of, New Holland; grandchildren, Sarah (Shawn) Peters, Natasha Evilhair, and Allison Stewart; great grandchildren, Jake, Madeline, Emilee, and Annabel; a brother in law, Joel Gee, Sr. of Denver; a sister in law, Margaret L. Shisler of Ithaca, N.Y., and several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions in James’ name may be made to the Masonic Childrens Home, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

